Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,047 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $260,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after buying an additional 676,284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1284 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

