Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $48,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

