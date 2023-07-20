Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $70.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

