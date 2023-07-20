Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.58% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $203.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,061. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $204.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.46.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.8417 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

