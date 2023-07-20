Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Lessened by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.16. 470,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

