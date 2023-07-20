Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.