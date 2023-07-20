Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $207.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.