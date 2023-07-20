Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.59. 576,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,438. The company has a market capitalization of $317.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.84 and its 200-day moving average is $379.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $419.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

