Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

VOOG stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $261.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.80.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

