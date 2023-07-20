Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $227.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $227.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.