Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,779,000 after purchasing an additional 214,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after buying an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $99.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

