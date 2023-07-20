Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $100.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

