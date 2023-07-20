Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $76,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

