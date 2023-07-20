Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $555,456.99 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,476,802,390 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,802,387 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

