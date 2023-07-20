Verasity (VRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $48.35 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $48.35 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

