Verge (XVG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.38 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $99.22 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,204.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00310082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.12 or 0.00824798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00555347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00062743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00129763 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,418,832 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

