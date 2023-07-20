VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) Trading Up 72.5%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Free Report) were up 72.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

VerifyMe Stock Up 23.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.