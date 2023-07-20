Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Verint Systems by 149.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares in the company, valued at $722,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Verint Systems news, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares in the company, valued at $722,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $4,364,540. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

