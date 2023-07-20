Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Verint Systems by 149.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
Verint Systems Stock Down 0.5 %
VRNT stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verint Systems Profile
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verint Systems
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.