VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total value of $134,711.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock worth $8,753,945. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.2 %

VeriSign stock opened at $215.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day moving average of $213.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

