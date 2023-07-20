Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.8% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 76,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.4 %

VRSK stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.39. 218,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $231.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

