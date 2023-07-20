Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of VZ opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

