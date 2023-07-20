Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 7,732,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,557,201. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

