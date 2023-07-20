Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VZ. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 2,903,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,524,961. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 223,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

