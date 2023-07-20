Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) PT Lowered to GBX 430 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 463 ($6.05).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 422.20 ($5.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 293.80 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.87). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 409.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 408.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, insider Mark Collis acquired 9,524 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £39,810.32 ($52,053.24). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

