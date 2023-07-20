Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,376,118 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,253,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $349,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 2,185,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,222. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

