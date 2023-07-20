Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.30% of Crown worth $328,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 259,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,840. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

