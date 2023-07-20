Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 160,493 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,493 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $455,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 135.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $18.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.54. 84,160,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,964,266. The stock has a market cap of $863.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

