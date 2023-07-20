Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,782 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $293,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. 2,541,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,981,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

