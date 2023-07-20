Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $248.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $248,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

