Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 493,462 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Toro worth $361,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $150,798,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $118,097,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 83,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

