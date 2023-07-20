Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 499,352 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,352 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $495,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 570,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,317. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

