Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,860 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Allstate worth $233,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $109.96. 966,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,352. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -40.14%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

