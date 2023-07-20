Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.05

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 128442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.06%.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 57,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,947,546.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,219,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,629,241.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

