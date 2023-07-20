VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.69

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and traded as low as $57.65. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.77, with a volume of 235,261 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.04 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1914 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,379.39%.
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
