VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.69

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and traded as low as $57.65. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.77, with a volume of 235,261 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.04 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1914 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,379.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

