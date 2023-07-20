Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 324 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -240.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

