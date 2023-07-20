Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $369.25 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $383.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

