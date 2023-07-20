Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.30.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

