Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $702,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,506,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 796,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,336,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

