Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.34.
In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
