Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.34.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

