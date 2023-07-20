Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 253.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

