Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 313.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.21. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.