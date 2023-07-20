Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $24,653,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.