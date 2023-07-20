Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

