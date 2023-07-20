Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.
Shares of ROKU opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $97.93.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.
