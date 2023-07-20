Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.60.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $316.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.75. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

