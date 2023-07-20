Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 19,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 6,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Viveon Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viveon Health Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Free Report) by 460.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,160 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.66% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

