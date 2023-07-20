VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VolitionRx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in VolitionRx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VolitionRx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

