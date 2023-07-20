VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
VolitionRx Price Performance
Shares of VNRX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.