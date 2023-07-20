Vulcan Forged PYR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.43 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00010865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $91.45 million and $3.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,954.09 or 0.99999236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.28486669 USD and is down -7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,515,432.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.