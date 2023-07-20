Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $91.40 million and $2.99 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00010919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,801.20 or 1.00039746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.25344061 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,169,828.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.