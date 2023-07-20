Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €22.50 ($25.28) and last traded at €22.75 ($25.56). 27,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.10 ($25.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Wacker Neuson Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.77 and its 200 day moving average is €20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

